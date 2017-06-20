× Would-be robber beaten by NC homeowner after breaking into house

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — A would-be robber who broke into a North Carolina home was beaten after he got into a fight with the homeowner.

John Alexander Bracken, 28, kicked in the front door of the Carolina Beach home Saturday night, WECT reports. The resident was home when Bracken entered and a fight ensued. Neither the suspect or the victim knew each other.

Upon arrival, officers found Bracken lying in the front yard.

Bracken was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, injury to real property and injury to personal property.