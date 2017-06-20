Women say coyotes have overrun their community in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Davidson County woman says she saw a coyote snatch up one of her cats.

Now, she and a neighbor are speaking out about the coyote problem they say they are having in their community. The women live in Linwood, just south of Lexington.

Tammie Owens and Tonya Varner noticed the coyotes a few months ago.

“I hear like a howling, a clicking noise,” Varner said.

Recently, Varner witnessed a coyote drag her cat, named Baby, into a wooded area.

”Baby was squealing and crying,” Varner said. “There was nothing I could do.”

Owens says she’s seen as many as eight coyotes at a time, not only at night, but also during the day.

“They got my chickens,” Owens said. “They got my cats. They tried to get in the fence with my dogs.”

Officer Branden Jones, with North Carolina Wildlife, says coyotes feed on small animals and any food they can find. He says learning to co-exist with the animals is the answer. People should bring small pets and food inside or get a dog-proof fence.

Wildlife officers only come out to assist people if there is significant damage to their property.

“I know we should coexist with them but when they're overrunning the population, I think that they should be destroyed,” Owens said.

Jones said you can shoot or kill a coyote anytime of the year. If you want to hire someone to trap the animal, you can only do that from November to February.

“I just want the coyotes gone so my cats and other outside animals will be safe,” Varner said.