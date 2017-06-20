× Woman dies after wrong-way driver hits car head-on in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 80-year-old woman who was injured when a wrong-way driver hit the car she was riding in head-on on Highway 52 in Winston-Salem last week has died, according to a press release.

Jean Lawrence High died as a result of injuries received in the crash.

At about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 52.

Police add that an officer, with an unrelated arrestee in his vehicle, was nearly struck by the vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway.

The vehicle, a 2004 Nissan driven by 28-year-old Martinez Lemus, then hit a 2012 Toyota which had three people inside.

The driver of the Toyota, 56-year-old David Leonard Stafford, and two passengers, Jean High and Jeri High Stafford were all injured in the crash.

In addition, Martinez Lemus was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, the release states. Police say he was impaired when the crash happened.

With High’s death, police have upgraded charges against Martinez Lemus and he is now charged with felony death by motor vehicle. He previously was charged with felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, driving without a license, careless and reckless driving, and traveling the wrong way on a highway.

Martinez Lemus is being held at the Forsyth County jail under a $200,000 bond.