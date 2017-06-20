× Winston-Salem man accused of robbing Domino’s at gunpoint, threatening to kill people

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of robbing a Davidson County Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint and threatening to kill people if he wasn’t given the money, according to a press release.

On Monday, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies went to Domino’s Pizza on North Highway 150 in Arcadia. Employees told arriving officers that an armed man wearing a ski mask demanded money and threatened to start killing people if his request wasn’t met.

The suspect then left the store in a black Dodge Charger. While driving towards the store, deputies saw a car matching the Charger’s description and they conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle.

As a result, deputies found a ski mask and 66 grams of marijuana.

Juan Amonte Coleman, 20, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was placed in the Davidson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.