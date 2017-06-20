× Teen shot, home invasion suspect held by friends until police arrive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A group of teens fought back against a home invasion suspect, pinning him to the ground and keeping him there until police arrived, according to WTVC.

Calvin Carter III, 22, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and especially aggravated burglary.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Mansion Circle in Chattanooga.

Carter broke into the house and, during a struggle over a cellphone 19-year-old Shane Finney was using to call police, Finney was shot in the leg, the Chattanoogan reports.

Finney and his friends were able to wrestle Carter to the ground.

“I got on top of his chest, I had my knee on his neck and I was telling him like, ‘Please quit moving. The police are on the way. It’s over already, there’s no need to struggle anymore,'” Tucker Williams, one of the people inside the house, told WTVC.

Williams said during the struggle, he hit Carter in the face twice.

The group of friends held Carter down until police arrived.

Carter was taken into custody and charged.