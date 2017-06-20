Teen becomes 4th person to die from rip currents at NC beaches

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — A North Carolina teen died at a hospital Monday, nine days after he was pulled from a rip current at Emerald Isle Beach.

Tyreese Worsley, 16, died at a hospital Greenville, WCTI reports. His friend, 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant, died on June 10 after getting caught in the same current.

The town of Emerald Isle put out a warning advising beachgoers to stay out of the ocean because of the dangerous rip currents.

In addition, the town of Pine Knoll Shores issued a Black Flag No-Swimming advisory for all public beach access locations after 21-year-old Justin Eakes died Monday morning, according to WTVD. He was flown to a nearby hospital Sunday after getting trapped in a rip current while trying to save others in the water.

On Saturday, a man died trying to save two teenage girls that were caught in a rip current at Atlantic Beach.

High Threat of Rip Currents again on Tuesday. Several area beaches have issued No Swimming Advisories. Stay Out of the Water! pic.twitter.com/xl07PZsNQS — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) June 19, 2017