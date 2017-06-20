Several men charged after prostitution sting operation at Graham hotel

GRAHAM, N.C. — Nine men have been charged following a prostitution sting operation at a local hotel in Graham, according to a news release from the Graham Police Department.

On Friday, Graham police, with the assistance of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, Gibsonville Police Department, Mebane Police Department, Haw River Police Department, the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office, the NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sting operation.

The purpose of the operation was to decrease demand for prostitution in the area, which has been linked to human trafficking concerns, the release said.

During the operation, the following men were arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute and patronizing a prostitute:

Jacob Samuel Harris, 37, of Browns Summit

Denzell Dewayne Bradley, 23, of Green Level (also charged with felony delivering marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia)

Derronntay Jevon Byrd, 22, of High Point

Anthony Jerome Williams, 27, of Burlington

Gary Wayne Hatfield, 36, of Burlington

Ramiro Garcia, 45 of Cedar Grove

Christopher Earl Evans, 43 of Graham

Jose Angel Mora, 38, of Haw River

Matthew D. Shaw, 24, of High Point

No other details about the arrests were included in the release.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office provided arrest photos of Harris, Bradley, Byrd, Williams and Hatfield. Arrest photos were not available for the other four men charged.