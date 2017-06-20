Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new luxury apartments in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- State of the art and top of the line.

That’s what the Koury Corporation is calling its newest apartment complex in Jamestown.

Company officials cut the ribbon Tuesday at the Millis and Main Apartments, a 192-unit development right off Millis Road.

The project covers eight acres and cost $16 million.

Units come complete with granite and private balconies and the clubhouse even has a live spin class and business center.

"There has been a need and there's a lot of growth. We're not the only ones building right now, there are a handful of projects going. We're happy to get back into residential, multi-family," said Richard Vanore, vice president of construction with the Koury Corporation.

Vanore said the complex is 26 percent full.

They expect to be completely leased out by early fall.