× Panthers’ LB Luke Kuechly ranks 20th in NFL Top 100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive linebacker Luke Kuechly has once again made the NFL’s “Top 100 Players” rankings, NFL.com reports.

Kuechly came in at No. 20, a drop from the No. 7 spot he held in 2016.

Kuechly played in just 10 games in 2016 but still topped 100 tackles for the fifth consecutive season. He leads the NFL in tackles during his first years in the league with 742 stops based on coaches’ film review, according to Panthers.com. He also has more interceptions than any linebacker over that time frame with 12.

The NFL Network’s annual list, as voted by players, also features quarterback Cam Newton at No. 44, tight end Greg Olsen at No. 67 and linebacker Thomas Davis at No. 89.