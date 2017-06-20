× Mother, son charged in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A mother and son have been charged in connection with a shooting on Worth Street in High Point Monday morning, according to a press release.

Chanel Nannette Meeks, 41, and Raekwon Shaimer Meeks, 20, both of High Point, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Worth Street at 10:37 a.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man on a porch suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The victim underwent surgery at Moses Cone Hospital and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

They’re in the Guilford County Jail on a $75,000 bond.