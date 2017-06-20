Man who live streamed shooting at Myrtle Beach: ‘We just froze and just kept watching’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- The man who live streamed a shooting in Myrtle Beach early Sunday that injured multiple people said he froze during the shooting and "just kept watching."

Police responded to the scene of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to break up a fight.

A man pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to police. He then allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene. Seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including the shooter, who was shot by an armed security officer.

Warning: Video contains graphic content.

Bubba Hinson was visiting Myrtle Beach when the incident happened.

“Well when the crowd got to Fourth Avenue North, they kind of surrounded a car and then seconds later, they were running, a fight broke out, and a shooting happened,” Hinson told WMBF. “When that happened, I just froze, and – there wasn’t nothing we could do, we just froze and just kept watching.”

The suspect's name has not been released.

