Local mom who lost son to cancer could lose home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's been six months, but Ebony Aiken says the pain of losing her son Nasir is still fresh.

"Some days I wake up,” Aiken said. “And, I really can't believe he's not here."

Nasir was diagnosed with brain stem cancer in 2015.

He survived for two years but died in January. He was 13.

“You never anticipate burying your children,” Aiken said.

FOX8 first interviewed Aiken and Nasir in 2015 when Nasir survived much longer than the three months doctors gave him to live.

Aiken says not only has the disease taken her son's life, she says now it's about to take her home.

“I'm about to be evicted at this point,” Aiken said.

Aiken says she's spent $30,000 to $40,000 in medical bills for her son.

She’s also spent more than $20,000 in funeral and burial costs.

“I can't afford to grieve,” Aiken said. “I have so many bills just pouring in.”

The single mom of three says she can't make rent.

Her water and lights were shut off last week.

She and her children wash up at a nearby fast food restaurant.

“We're bathing at McDonald's in the bathroom,” she said.

Aiken quit her job when Nasir got sick.

She's been on dozens of job interviews since he died, but even with a bachelor’s degree and an associate’s degree in business administration, she says she still can't find work.

“I used to be so proud,” Aiken said. “I worked so hard for everything I had.”

“Look where we are today. I'm begging for pennies and crumbs.”

Aiken is on a waiting list for social services, section 8 and public housing.

She's also sold her electronics to buy food.

"I have had to pawn TVs, fireplaces, and microwaves, beds, clothes,” the mother said.

She says there should be more help for families who've lost children to cancer.

“I just want to know where are the resources for the family,” Aiken said.

But despite her current struggles, she's believes her faith will pull her through.

"I ultimately believe in God,” Aiken said. “I believe that He is the judgment, the truth and the light."

Aiken says she could be evicted as early as Monday.

She says she’s also been visiting food pantries and has reached out to nonprofits like the United Way for help. ​