Keeping a healthy lawn and garden during heavy rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A day filled with threatening clouds might not seem like the ideal time to work in the yard. But Gaither Terrell visited High Point's Price Nursery Tuesday to buy flowers for her garden.

"I've actually enjoyed being in the yard," Terrell said. "It's been rainy but it's been cooler. It's muggy but the heat and sun is not as intense."

Plus all the rain we've been getting is really putting a dent in Terrell's water bill.

"I already had the watering can in my hand to do the ones by the door," Terrell said. "Then I realized they got plenty last night."

Pam Rogers works at Price Nursery. She describes our extremely wet weather as "a blessing and a curse.”

Our rainy and humid weather is creating diseases like black spot, powdery mildew and root rot.

"We had a man come in here yesterday," Rogers said. "His tomatoes were getting blossom end rot because all of the calcium from the lime he planted them with was being washed out of the soil."

To maintain the beauty of your lawn and garden, there are plenty of chemical and organic products you can buy to control the diseases. But Rogers adds the key is to read the directions carefully to make sure you are helping your lawn and garden. Not hurting it.

"Read it and ask questions," Rogers said. "Make sure you are using the correct product for the problem you have.”

And if you have any dying or rotten plants or leaves, Rogers says you need to get rid of them so the disease won't infect another plant.

So while you can't control the amount of rain we get, professionals say we can control the diseases the rain can cause.