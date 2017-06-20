High Point downtown plan surrounding stadium underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point city leaders are moving forward with a downtown mixed-use area plan following the excitement surrounding the proposed ballpark.

Projected completion of the stadium is still set for 2019, but the downtown plan encompasses the area surrounding the stadium from East Ray Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Planning Development Administrator Heidi Galanti said the idea of the plan began a decade ago.

“The mixed-use area was identified in the core city plan in 2007 but the stadium announcement back in April was the catalyst to say, 'OK, if this is going there what other spin off types of uses can go there?'” Galanti explained.

The city is interested in hearing ideas for development, whether that’s apartment living, shops or eateries. With those suggestions, the city may then need to look at zoning adjustments. The area is question is currently four different zoning areas.

“What do the sidewalks need to look like? What do the streets need to look like?” Galanti said. “From the street lighting to the streetscape, to what type of infrastructure do we need to have.”

The specific dates for public input have not yet been announced but will start in July.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video