Harris Teeter recalls hummus over possible listeria contamination

Harris Teeter announced Monday the voluntary recall of a Fresh Foods Market item due to potential listeria contamination.

The item included in the recall is:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus Pine Nuts UPC 7203602705

Upon notification of this recall by its supplier, Hummus Gourmet LLC, Harris Teeter removed the product from its cases, according to a news release from the company.

Shoppers who purchased this item should not consume it. Instead, they should return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.

Harris Teeter is using transactional data to notify shoppers who may have purchased the product.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Hummus Gourmet LLC at 1-855-215-5142.