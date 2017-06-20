Greensboro strawberry farmer says heavy rain destroyed crops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A strawberry farmer says the heavy rains destroyed more than five acres of his crop.

James Kenan is the co-owner of Bernie's Berries and Produce in Greensboro.

He says the storms these last couple of days are even worse than this spring’s frost.

Kenan says the businesses is missing out on around $50,000 to $60,000 because of the damage. The berries that sat in moisture started to get soft and rot.

“It's part of farming, we can't help it,” Kenan said. “If we had it all our way, we would never have rain and everyone else would be complaining because it is so dry. Strawberries don't like rain, period”

Kenan is now hoping the rain slows down so his other crops coming in, like tomatoes, cantaloupe and watermelon, don’t get destroyed too.