Greensboro man killed in high-speed crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died after a high-speed crash early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 2:14 a.m., Greensboro police officers came to West Cone Boulevard near Lafayette Avenue in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

According to the release, Garret Torney, 30, of Greensboro, was driving a 2017 Dodge Challenger eastbound on West Cone Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees along the median.

Torney was transported for treatment, but died from his injuries at a local hospital.