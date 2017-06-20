× Greensboro City Council approves budget for 2017-18 fiscal year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council on Tuesday night approved a $534 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The budget keeps the current city property tax rate the same, but the water and sewer rate will be going up starting July 1.

For inside city users, that’s just over a dollar extra per month and almost $6 extra a month for outside city users.

The budget will also give a 3 percent merit increase for city employees and a 7.5 percent market rate increase for all police and fire officials.

For more information about the budget, visit greensboro-nc.gov/budget.