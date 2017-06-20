Forest Oaks homeowners frustrated with flooded lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update, 8:56 p.m.

General Manager of Forest Oaks Country Club, Anthony Miller, says management is currently working on treating the weeds around the pipe, and sprayed them early Tuesday. They are getting a quote to clean out the remaining debris.

Previous story, posted 8:17 p.m.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Bumgarners lakefront property has been getting a little more lake than what they hoped for. With torrential downpours over the past couple days, the lake in their backyard in the Forest Oaks neighborhood has flooded over, seeping into their yard.

"It’s taking longer and longer for the water to drain," said Cindy Bumgarner, saying the drainage issue has gotten worse over time.

The lake touches roughly two dozen properties, most with small docks for fishing that were under water Tuesday with the lake swelling from the storm.

The Bumgarners say ownership of the lake has changed over the years and the maintenance of the main drainage pipe has been lacking. Now weeds and grass surround the pipe, causing it to clog.

Now the water has swallowed their dock, kissing the edge of their shed and surround a picnic table. The homeowners have grandkids and say it's not a healthy situation for them.

"It’s just not healthy, you can’t see there," Bumgarner said. "You just don’t know what’s in the lake."

The damage to the grass on their property is also a headache.

