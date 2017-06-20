Fisher Park water lines being replaced in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Road construction crews are working to stay on schedule while rain hits Greensboro this week. They're replacing 100-year-old pipes in the Fisher Park neighborhood.

This construction is part of the city's ongoing waterline rehabilitation project. Every year since the 2004, Greensboro's Water Resources Department has worked to replace old water pipes in the city.

This summer, it's Fisher Park's turn. This week crews are working on North and South Park drives.

"We rehabilitate water pipes that are undersized or under-capacity or have exceed their design life," said Brian Boyd, a project manager at Greensboro Water Resources.

Boyd says the new, larger pipes will run more efficiently and help prevent future problems.

"You won't have all the buildup in water lines that's occurring previously," he said. "There will be less maintenance in the future, so there will be less of a presence on their street."

Boyd says the new pipes will be for residents safety too.

"They will see improved water quality and fire flow measures," he said. "Typically these streets only had smaller diameter lines. That also limited fire protection."

Fisher Park has the oldest pipes in the city; they were installed in the early 1900s.

"Those water pipes have way exceed their typical design life of 60 years," Boyd said.

But water resources only gets a little more each year to fix up city waterlines. There's a lot of ground to cover, and at the rate they're going, just 1 percent of the city's pipes will be replaced in the next 10 years.

Fisher Park has eight more streets to go, but Boyd says the final product will be worth the detours and the noise.

"Of course you always have a few concerned citizens who don't like to see you on their street, but the majority of them are always appreciative," he said.

Crews hope to wrap up work on North and South Park drives by this week, so they can begin waterline work on Elm Street on Monday.

Elm Street will be closed in both directions between Lindsay Street and Bessemer Avenue from Monday, June 26, to Friday, June 30.

