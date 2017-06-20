Doctor accused of child sex abuse wanted to impregnate women, create ‘sexual families’

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California doctor facing 11 counts of child sex abuse allegedly wanted to create “sexual families” by impregnating women and raising the children in a sexually-charged environment.

Dr. James Kohut was given the child abuse charges and the right to seek bail in court on Monday, KSBW reports.

“No bail is appropriate based on the heinous nature of the crimes, the amount of punishment he faces, his significant wealth, and the potential danger to other children,” Assistant District Attorney Steven Moore wrote in court documents released Monday.

But, a judge said Kohut was entitled to bail and ordered a report about his finances to help determine a sufficient amount.

Prosecutors say Dr. Kohut has been preying on children for the past two decades and wanted to impregnate women and raise the child to create “sexual families.” In addition, witnesses say he “has a specific desire to have sex with a mother and a daughter.”

“His sexual interests show no limits. He is sexually interested in both infants, pre-teens, and adults,” Moore wrote. “(Kohut) has a sexual compulsion, and has solicited victims for decades.”

Kohut and two nurses were initially arrested on May 9 when police received a tape allegedly showing the sexual abuse of children.

Kohut and the two nurses, Rashel Melina Brandon and Emily Joy Stephens, are charged with committing oral copulation, sexual penetration, and sodomy against children between January 2016 and May 2017.