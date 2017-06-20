× Avocado thieves accused of stealing $300K worth of fruit from ripening facility

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Three produce processing facility workers were arrested last week for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 worth of avocados.

Joseph Valenzuela, 38; Rahim Leblanc, 30; and Carlos Chavez, 28, were all arrested on June 14, KTLA reports. All three are accused of stealing and selling avocados for cash unauthorized from the company grounds.

Detectives opened the investigation in late May, but believe the men had been selling avocados for several months.

“They are in demand. Everybody loves avocados,” Sgt. John Franchi of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the Los Angeles Times.