× Alamance County man arrested after cocaine found in baby’s diaper bag

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday after a search during a traffic stop turned up cocaine in a baby’s diaper bag, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Donovon Teon Jeffries, 28, of Haw River, is charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, misdemeanor child abuse, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for an additional incident for trafficking in cocaine.

On Monday, deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at West Webb Avenue and North Church Street in Burlington for a traffic violation.

A search was conducted after a police K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies located 95.85 grams of cocaine inside of a baby’s diaper bag, the release said.

The child abuse charge was brought against Jeffries because he had his three children in the vehicle with him, the release said.

Jeffries is currently being held in Alamance County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.