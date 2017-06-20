× 8-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard traded to Charlotte Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks are trading eight-time NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The deal will send Howard and the 31st pick in the NBA Draft to Charlotte in exchange for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft.

Howard, drafted with the first overall selection in the 2004 NBA Draft, has averaged 17.5 points per game and 12.7 rebounds per game in his 13 seasons in the league. He was selected to the All-NBA First Team from 2008-2012.

In his only season with the Hawks, Howard averaged 13.5 points per game and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Howard most recently made the NBA All-Star team in 2014.

