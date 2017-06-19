Young bluegrass group ‘Shadowgrass’ playing in shadows of great musicians before them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALAX, Va. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a young bluegrass group that ranges in age from 12 to 17.

They call themselves “Shadowgrass” because they are playing in the shadows of the great musicians that went before them.

There is some real talent in the group. Presley Barker, 12, won the adult guitar competition at the Galax Fiddlers Convention when he was just 10. He got together with several other aspiring musicians at area festivals where they started jamming together.

Eventually they decided to form a band.