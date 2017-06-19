× Winston-Salem police investigating possible assault, seeking public assistance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are seeking public assistance in their investigation of a possible assault Sunday evening, according to a news release.

The assault may have happened between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at or near the Advance Auto Parts store located at 3750 N. Patterson Ave.

A passerby reported that they may have seen a female being assaulted inside of a black Nissan Maxima, or similar vehicle, with four doors.

The witness described what they believe could have been a male acting as if he were punching or stabbing a female.

The male was reported to be sitting in the front passenger seat, with the female in the driver seat. The male got out of the car, walked around to the driver seat, where he pushed the female into the passenger seat or floorboard, the witness said.

The male then drove away, the witness told police.

Anyone with information on this possible assault is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.