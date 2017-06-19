× Win Tickets to the 47th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion!

Enter today for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the 47th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion at Denton FarmPark June 30th – July 4th, 2017!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Five lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced after 10 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017. To enter for your chance to win, fill out the registration form below. Good luck!

If you would like more information about the 47th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, or to get tickets of your own, please visit Denton FarmPark’s website at: www.DentonFarmPark.com