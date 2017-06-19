× Toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during welfare check, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A toddler found a loaded pistol in his toy box while officials were investigating his home for possible child neglect, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The 3-year-old boy wanted to bring his toys out while officers were at the house, the newspaper reports.

While officers were talking to an adult in the house, the toddler pulled out a black 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his toy box. An officer took the gun and found a bullet in the chamber with the safety on.

Rosalyn Faniel, 34, of Boynton Beach, who officers were investigating for possible child neglect, said the gun was not hers and that she did not know it was in the apartment.

A search of the home turned up a box of 9mm ammunition, six plastic bags filled with oxycodone powder and a black scale on top of the refrigerator.

Faniel was charged with child neglect on Tuesday and her bond was set at $3,000, the newspaper reports. She was released from jail on Wednesday.

Faniel is scheduled to appear in court July 13.