Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did the storms wake you up early this morning? Wait'll you see some of the damage they caused in southern Guilford County.

Car fire homicide: Greensboro police make an arrest and identify a victim in this case from earlier this month. Why they still don't know about a motive.

And Stokes County cat hoarding: More than 40 cats found in a home. It's put a big strain on the local shelter. How you can help.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.