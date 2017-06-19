× Textile firm to create 260 jobs in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Textile firm HPFABRICS, Inc. has selected Forsyth County for a new production and product development facility, creating 260 jobs over three years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.

The company, a manufacturer of raw fabrics, plans to invest $1.1 million over the next two years in a plant in Winston-Salem that formerly housed Microfibres, a company no longer operating in the city.

“North Carolina offers the skilled workforce companies need to succeed,” Cooper said in a news release. “The specialized experience our workers bring to the table is known around the world, and that stellar reputation played an important role in the company’s decision to come to our state.”

The new positions in Forsyth County will provide a payroll impact of more than $8.2 million annually to the local economy, the release said.