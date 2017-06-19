× SC woman arrested after calling 911 repeatedly to ask deputies to get phone charger

UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is behind bars after she allegedly made numerous calls to 911 to ask deputies to pick up her cell phone charger for her.

Brenda Fish Williford, 42, is charged with unlawful use of 911 after she called dispatchers more than a dozen times Saturday to ask deputies be sent to her mother’s home to get the charger, WHNS reports.

Dispatchers told Williford not to call again unless she had an actual emergency but she kept calling until a deputy responded and arrested her.