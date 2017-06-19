× Police investigating armed robbery at Winston-Salem grocery store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store Monday.

Officers came to the Tienda El Jarocho grocery store, located at 1900 Waughtown St., at 4:41 p.m. after a reported armed robbery, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers learned that a man got out of a white Lincoln Town Car, came into the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left in the Lincoln.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.