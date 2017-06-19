× Otto Warmbier, American student released by North Korea last week, has died

CINCINNATI — American college student Otto Warmbier, who was held for more than 17 months in detention in North Korea, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 22.

It was announced last week that Warmbier was released, but had been in a coma for more than a year after contracting botulism.

Warmbier’s family released this statement Monday afternoon:

#BREAKING: Otto Warmbier, held in N. Korea until last week, has died at UCMC. His family's statement: @WCPO pic.twitter.com/5TNp25zw9F — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) June 19, 2017

Warmbier was detained in January 2016 at the airport in Pyongyang while on his way home. His parents said the University of Virginia student had been on a tour of the reclusive country.

North Korean authorities said they had security footage of him trying to steal a banner containing a political slogan that was hanging from the walls of his Pyongyang hotel.

That was used as evidence in his hour-long trial, during which North Korea accused him of committing “hostile acts” against the regime at the urging of a purported member of a church in his home state of Ohio, a secretive university organization and the CIA.

Warmbier was found guilty and sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years hard labor.

CNN contributed to this report.