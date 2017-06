GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan on Monday announced she will run for re-election.

In a tweet, Vaughan said, “It’s official!” with a link to her campaign website.

Vaughan was elected as mayor of Greensboro on Nov. 5, 2013, defeating incumbent mayor Robbie Perkins. She was sworn in on Dec. 3, 2013.

Vaughan was re-elected on Nov. 3, 2015, easily defeating opponent Devin King.