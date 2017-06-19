× Mother accused of trying to smother 1-year-old son at NC hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother is accused of trying to smother her one-year-old son with her hands and a pillow while at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Hospital staff looked at video surveillance and saw 32-year-old Maggie Dixon attempting to suffocate her child. Police say she tried to smother him four times within 15 minutes.

The 1-year-old was in the hospital for a respiratory condition and staff was alerted to abnormalities in the baby’s vital signs and fluctuations in the boy’s breathing patterns.

He remains at the hospital with other family members.

Maggie Dixon faces attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges.