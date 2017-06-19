× Mom accused of choking, biting child in attempted exorcism

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A 45-year-old California woman is accused of stripping her 11-year-old naked and beating the child to “remove demons” during an attempted exorcism on the beach.

Kimberly Felder is charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and aggravated mayhem after a crowd of 10 to 12 people witnessed the alleged incident around 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Witnesses say Felder stripped the child naked and shoved handfuls of sand in the child’s mouth and eyes. She also bit, choked and hit the 11-year-old with a piece of driftwood.

Resident John Marciel tried to stop Felder but she continued to attack the child.

Deputies later arrived and took the child to the hospital with severe ear damage.

Felder was taken to a local correctional facility.