Man shot on Worth Street in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times on Worth Street in High Point Monday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.
Officers came to the 1100 block of Worth Street at 10:37 a.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man on a porch suffering from three gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. There is no word on his condition.
The suspect vehicle was described as a white or silver Ford Crown Victoria.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.
35.955692 -80.005318