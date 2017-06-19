× Man shot on Worth Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times on Worth Street in High Point Monday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers came to the 1100 block of Worth Street at 10:37 a.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man on a porch suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. There is no word on his condition.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white or silver Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.