Man charged with murder in connection with car fire homicide in Greensboro, victim identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro detectives early Monday arrested a man in connection with the car fire homicide in Greensboro earlier in June.

Edward Jorge Gardner, 32, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of 53-year-old Ralph Coleman Dunbar whose remains were found in a burnt car off Falconridge Court on June 10.

The homicide investigation began shortly after 5 a.m. that Saturday when fire officials discovered human skeletal remains in a vehicle that was set on fire approximately 200 yards north in a wooded area at the end of the court.

N.C. Department of Motor Vehicle inspectors assisted with the investigation by retrieving a vehicle identification number from the frame of the burned 2001 Ford Taurus, which was registered to Dunbar of 2994 Stanley Rd Trailer #14 in Archdale. A medical examiner confirmed that Dunbar was the victim through a comparison of medical x-rays. The cause of death is pending toxicology tests.

Following a trail of evidence on social media sites and mobile phones, detectives learned that Gardner and Coleman met through the Internet and agreed to meet each other on June 9 for a liaison. What transpired between the two in the intervening hours remains under investigation.

Gardner was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday at a friend’s home at 3528 Drawbridge Lane. He is also charged with felony burning of personal property. Gardner is currently confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.