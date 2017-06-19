× Man and woman hit by truck, seriously injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and woman were hit by a truck and seriously injured on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Aaron Amon Logan and Karen Dyson Logan, both of Mocksville, were crossing North Patterson Avenue at East Sixth Street at 4:04 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a 2012 Toyota pickup truck.

Aaron and Karen Logan were both taken by EMS to a hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries, the release said.

There is no word on charges for the driver of the pickup truck.