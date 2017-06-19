× Man accused of stomping kitten to death after being told it’s not allowed on train

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A 23-year-old Illinois man is accused of killing a kitten after being told he couldn’t board a train with the animal.

Decalos Edwards Johnson-Foston attempted to board a train Friday at the Belleville Station MetroLink with the kitten when a security officer told him the animal wouldn’t be allowed on the train. That’s when Johnson-Foston allegedly threw it on the ground and stomped on its head, killing it.

Johnson-Foston then boarded a bus before anyone had time to react but was later taken into custody.

He is charged with cruelty to animals and is in jail under a $75,000 bond.