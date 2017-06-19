× Lawsuit filed against Whitewater Center after teen contracted deadly brain-eating amoeba

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lawsuit against the U.S. National Whitewater Center was filed Monday, just over year after an Ohio teen contracted a brain-eating amoeba when she was rafting at the facility, WSOC reports.

Lauren Seitz, 18, died on June 19, 2016, as a result of the deadly amoeba, Naegleria fowleri after visiting the center on June 8, officials said. She was with her church group and fell off a raft into the water.

The lawsuit that was filed by her father, James Seitz, alleges the Whitewater Center “negligently breached its duty of care owed to Lauren” and failed to properly regulate the water, train its employees on how to care for the water and didn’t warn visitors about dangers that come with untreated and unregulated water.

All 11 water samples collected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tested positive for the rare amoeba, which can infect someone when it goes up the nose.

