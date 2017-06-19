It’s a Gas: Nitrous Oxide During Labor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas, has been an option for pain management during labor and delivery for mothers all around the world for several years, but it just recently became available in the United States. Since March 2017, expecting mothers in the Triad have had the option to use nitrous to manage the pain of contractions at Cone Health Women’s Hospital, and the demand for it continues to rise. Nitrous oxide does not have to be your only pain management method during labor either, it can be used on its own, for a short period before a natural birth or until you’re ready for an epidural.

Nitrous oxide is a gas that is inhaled through a breathing mask during labor. It works quickly to take the edge off of a contraction and allows the mother to control the amount they use. Many women like nitrous oxide because it reduces their pain, but still allows them to move around. The effects are temporary and wear off relatively quickly before much of the nitrous can enter the blood. Since the effects are so temporary, research has shown that it’s use doesn’t affect the baby’s behavior after birth and no noticeable changes appear on the baby’s monitor during birth.

Nitrous oxide has minimal side effects but can make some women feel nauseated or drowsy.

Only a few conditions exclude expecting mothers from using nitrous oxide, such as retinal surgery, certain types of anemia or vitamin deficiencies, lung problems or abdominal surgeries. If you would like to know if nitrous oxide is a good option for you, talk to your provider. Women’s Hospital has a dedicated team of certified nurse midwives, OB/GYN specialists and other related medical providers on the clock 24/7 to provide support throughout patients’ delivery process.

Spokesperson Background:

Lisa Leftwich-Kirby is a certified nurse midwife at the Center for Women's Healthcare and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Cape Fear Community College and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the College of William and Mary. Lisa earned her Master of Science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University.