Homeowner fights off 5 would-be robbers with machete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Video shows a Florida homeowner jumping into action and using a machete to fend off five would-be robbers.

The suspects were armed with a shotgun when they broke into the man’s home in Sarasota on Friday morning, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Video shows the homeowner grabbing the machete and fighting back. He managed to disarm one suspect, while the other four took off.

The homeowner held the suspect until police arrived.

Officers were able to track down and arrest the other attackers.

Suspect Alen Beltran-Vasquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ronier Jauregi-Lorente and Angel Cabrera-Basulto are charged with two counts each of armed robbery. Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Selcedo-Balanza are each charged with two counts of principal armed robbery.

All five suspects are behind bars without bail.