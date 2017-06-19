× Former PTO president in Davidson County pleads guilty to embezzlement

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The former president of a parent teacher organization in Davidson County accepted a plea agreement June 12 for embezzling more than $8,000 from the organization, the Lexington Dispatch reports.

Shannon Justice, 36, of Linwood, pleaded guilty to one count of felony embezzlement.

On Oct. 5, 2016, representatives of the Churchland Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization reported to the sheriff’s office that funds were missing form the treasurer’s account and that the money might have been taken by previous officers of the organization.

Justice was the previous president of the PTO.

Justice received a five- to 15-month suspended sentence and 12 month of supervised probation, according to the Dispatch. She will also have to pay $8,862.82 in restitution to the PTO.

The embezzlement happened over the course of two years, from late 2014 to June 2016, according to arrest reports obtained by the newspaper.

Charges that were brought against the former vice president of the PTO were dropped due to a lack of evidence.