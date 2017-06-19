× Cocaine found in Carrie Fisher’s system, coroner says

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office found cocaine in Carrie Fisher’s system when she suffered a cardiac event on an airplane last year, TMZ reports. However, investigators could not determine the impact, if any, the drugs had on the “Star Wars” actress’ death.

The report says Fisher had cocaine, morphine, oxycodone, and codeine in her system. It also says she may have taken cocaine three days before the flight.

It also found traces of heroin and ecstasy, but that they could not determine when Fisher had taken them.

The actress and writer died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.

The agency said Fisher’s manner of death is undetermined. Medical examiners concluded that “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors” contributed to her death.