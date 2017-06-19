Alamance-Burlington School System teachers learn how to use technology in classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teachers in the Alamance-Burlington School System are earning a new degree, one that shows they have mastered the use of technology in their own classroom.

The two-year program designed by the school system integrates technology into the classroom and then guides teachers on how it is best used.

"I had a parent in my room one day that was volunteering and we were working in Google Sheets and they were coding cells on a spreadsheet," said Jennifer Keefe, a second-grade teacher at EM Yoder Elementary School. "She looked up from what she was doing and she said 'I can't hardly do that now as an adult. I can't believe my second grader is doing that.'"

But they are learning that and more -- all in elementary school.

For these teachers, getting the Chromebooks which come with the program in their classrooms was key.

"A lot of the events that we did were sent out through Google classroom," said Carmen White, a fourth-grade teacher at Altamahaw Ossipee Elementary School. "A lot of their assignments were submitted online."

And it allowed them to come up with their own ideas, like the Tech Buddies program at Altamahaw Ossipee Elementary School.

"My fourth graders partnered with a second-grade class and what we would do is we would get the fourth graders together and help the younger kids log in and start a slide show or start a power point, just learn how to capitalize, use the shift key," White said.

Teachers say with this program and technology, the sky is the limit for them and their students.