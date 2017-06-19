8-year-old boy shot in head while sleeping in mother’s car

JACKSON, Miss. — An 8-year-old Mississippi boy was shot in the head while he slept in the backseat of his mother’s car Saturday night.

Richard Kyles, 8, was asleep in the backseat of a car driven by his mother, Deneka Frazier, around 11 p.m. when another vehicle began following her, WLBT reports. That’s when 26-year-old Kendrick Jackson shot into Frazier’s car and hit Kyle in the back of the head.

Frazier said Jackson knew her four kids were in the car and shot anyways. Jackson is Frazier’s ex-boyfriend and had been threatening her recently, police say.

The little boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

“He’s the youngest,” said Frazier. “And he’s the strongest. Because he has woke up. He’s asking for me, saying my name. God is Good.”

Jackson and the car’s driver, 35-year-old Lakia Bradley, were eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

