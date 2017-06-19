× 21-year-old in critical condition after being rescued from rip current off NC coast

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after being rescued from a rip current in Atlantic Beach Sunday morning.

The man went into cardiac arrest and was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, WCTI reports. He is listed in critical condition.

He was among five people who were in distress when firefighters arrived at the unprotected part of the beach. He and a woman needed medical attention.

“We made access with the jet skis and EMS unit to the location on the beach,” said Atlantic Beach Fire Department Shift Capt. Kevin White. “We got on scene and there were multiple victims, CPR was being performed on one of the victims.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in good condition.

This incident happened a day after a man died trying to save two teenage girls that were caught in a rip current at Atlantic Beach.