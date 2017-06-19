11-year-old girl dies after being electrocuted in lagoon behind home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- An 11-year-old girl died after she was electrocuted while playing inside a lagoon behind a New Jersey home Saturday night.

Kayla Matos was visiting her two friends and they were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon with two adults watching them when the incident happened, according to CBS New York. Police say two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift, which sent an electric current through their equipment and caused the injury.

Arriving emergency crews performed CPR on the child before taking her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other girls were evaluated and determined to not be injured.

