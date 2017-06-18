× Wanted inmate escapes from Davidson County jail, accused of assaulting female officer

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for an inmate accused of assaulting a female officer and escaping from the Davidson County Detention Center.

Benjamin Lee Small, 23, of Thomasville, escaped from the jail at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday and is considered dangerous, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is accused of assaulting a female detention officer and taking her keys and other items.

Warrants were obtained on the suspect for charges of assault inflicting physical injury to a detention officer, escape from a local jail and common law robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’1” and about 135 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin with tattoos on his left and right arms.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that he was last seen on W. 2nd Street at the rear of the jail, wearing a Davidson County Detention Center issued orange jumpsuit.

Small had court planned for July for multiple charges including felony breaking and entering, according to court records.

Anyone with any information can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 of 911.